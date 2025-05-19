Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Invests $929,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,593.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 432,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 421,209 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

