Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $4.56 Million Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 4.9% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.1%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $231.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.71. The company has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.