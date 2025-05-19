UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Sourcerock Group LLC

Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 236.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares during the period. UGI accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 0.48% of UGI worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 130,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,861 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1,232.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 291,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 269,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.48 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In related news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

