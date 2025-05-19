675 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $518.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $545.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.45.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

