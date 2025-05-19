1,339,115 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by Sophron Capital Management L.P.

Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,339,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,000. LXP Industrial Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sophron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,114,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,654,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE LXP opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.02. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

