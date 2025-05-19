VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 1.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $100,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,639,000 after buying an additional 199,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,844 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,447 shares of company stock valued at $386,654. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $283.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.79 and a 12 month high of $288.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

