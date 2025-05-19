Sourcerock Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sourcerock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,272 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE LNG opened at $234.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.03 and a one year high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

