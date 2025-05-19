Sourcerock Group LLC Sells 637,994 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Sourcerock Group LLC lessened its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637,994 shares during the quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENX opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

