Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,354,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,024,927 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN opened at $1.43 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

