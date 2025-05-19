Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 259,168 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 352.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,168 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

