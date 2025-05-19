Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,053 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $76.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USFD

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.