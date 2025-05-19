Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,053 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:USFD opened at $76.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on USFD
Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods
In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Foods
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is NIO Stock Set for a Comeback? Fundamentals Say Yes
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Best Value Stocks According to Morningstar in 2025
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Deere Powers Ahead: Q2 Beat, Analyst Boosts, More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.