Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,053 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $76.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

