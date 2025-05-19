Vident Advisory LLC Buys 79,770 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1,294.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ FERG opened at $184.54 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

