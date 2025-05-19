Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 3,830 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.50.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $353.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.