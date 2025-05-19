Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Invests $420,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in IDEX by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 24,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:IEX opened at $190.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.