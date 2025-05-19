Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by Sourcerock Group LLC

Sourcerock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,934 shares during the quarter. Expro Group comprises about 0.7% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 0.69% of Expro Group worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Expro Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $977.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPRO

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.