Vident Advisory LLC Has $24.08 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 237,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $92.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.