MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $216.01 on Monday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Bank of America lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 151.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.