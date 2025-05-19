Vivaldi Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

