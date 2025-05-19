187,582 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,000. Medtronic makes up 2.3% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

