Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,903,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $616.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.48 and a 200-day moving average of $594.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

