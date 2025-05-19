Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 2,236 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

