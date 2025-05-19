Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VIG stock opened at $199.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.