Vienna Asset Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Strategy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,370,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,444,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $399.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 3.79. Strategy Incorporated has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.55.
In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 41,198 shares worth $13,901,970. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Strategy from $619.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
