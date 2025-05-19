Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,722. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3%

MCD stock opened at $318.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

