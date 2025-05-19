730,000 Shares in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Bought by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. BigBear.ai comprises about 2.0% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of BigBear.ai at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBAI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.66 on Monday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,860.40. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $42,892.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 270,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,686.05. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,219 shares of company stock valued at $532,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

