State of Wyoming Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 435.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after buying an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,771,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after buying an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,874,000 after buying an additional 235,409 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.10 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

