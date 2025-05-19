Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

