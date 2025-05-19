Vienna Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 42,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

