Soviero Asset Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Soviero Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises 2.2% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 371,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,768,000 after acquiring an additional 624,955 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,864,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,556. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,880 shares of company stock worth $2,815,807 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $40.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

