iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $209.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

