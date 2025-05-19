Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
BPF.UN stock opened at C$18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$402.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$18.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.41.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Best Value Stocks According to Morningstar in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Deere Powers Ahead: Q2 Beat, Analyst Boosts, More Upside
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Companies That Just Raised Dividends; 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.