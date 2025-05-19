Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

BPF.UN stock opened at C$18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$402.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$18.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.41.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

