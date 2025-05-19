Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Position Increased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $77.83.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.