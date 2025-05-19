Vienna Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 991,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.