Soviero Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Soviero Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $58.77 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

