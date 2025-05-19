Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.80 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,843. This trade represents a 10.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $90.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

