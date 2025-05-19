Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 287,389 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 287,389 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $64,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 454,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 83,235 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,214.16. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $202,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,693.32. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,954 shares of company stock worth $4,282,295. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

