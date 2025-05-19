75,000 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Acquired by Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. SentinelOne comprises 1.0% of Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SentinelOne by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $993,909.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,824,196.68. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,313.28. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,199. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

