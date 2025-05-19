Stonebrook Private Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VB opened at $234.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

