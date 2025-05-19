Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $72.10 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of AMETEK worth $72,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AMETEK by 1,176.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $182.81 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

