Soviero Asset Management LP Takes Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.6%

SOUN opened at $11.19 on Monday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $38,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,900. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $1,400,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,764,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,760. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.