26,417 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Sovereign s Capital Management LLC

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. CBRE Group comprises 2.2% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after buying an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 11,750.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 1,222,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $131.58 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.