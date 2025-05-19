Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 27,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

