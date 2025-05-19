Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,976 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 2.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $110,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,938,000 after buying an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,029,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $807,407. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $141.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.