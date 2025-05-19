Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for approximately 2.9% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $124,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,797.44. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $89,862.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 542,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,692,141.68. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,330 shares of company stock worth $4,767,406 in the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE W opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on W shares. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.