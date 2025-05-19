Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 890,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Advantage Solutions makes up about 1.7% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 116.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 174,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 138,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,700,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 15.6%

Shares of ADV opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

