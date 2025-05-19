26,082 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Purchased by Sovereign s Capital Management LLC

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $25,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,709 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 225,140 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

