Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Endava makes up about 2.8% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Endava by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Endava by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $1,763,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $5,494,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Endava by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $889.89 million, a PE ratio of 137.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

