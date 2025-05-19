150,000 Shares in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Acquired by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Nerdy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 74,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 57,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,068,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,895.55. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 19,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $29,454.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,489.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,604 shares of company stock valued at $443,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

NRDY opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

