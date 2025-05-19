Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of APA by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. APA Co. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on APA and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.