Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. Santander began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $48.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $6.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

